Nuggets eyeing Nikola Jokic’s Serbia teammate?

Nikola Jokic may be providing some more input in the Denver Nuggets’ roster-building process.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on his Substack page that the Nuggets are interested in acquiring veteran guard Vasilije Micic of the Charlotte Hornets. Stein notes that Micic is close friends with the Denver superstar Jokic, his teammate on the Serbian national team.

Micic, 30, debuted in the NBA last season after a very successful run in Europe. He was a two-time EuroLeague champion with Anadolu Efes in Turkey and was even named MVP of the EuroLeague in 2021. Known for his playmaking and his off-the-dribble scoring, Micic was Jokic’s running mate on the Serbian team at the Paris Olympics this summer. Micic put up 13.3 points and 4.5 assists a game as Serbia went on to win the bronze medal (with a near-upset victory over Team USA along the way).

The Nuggets are scrambling to find answers in their backcourt after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left for the Orlando Magic as a free agent. While they would have to swing a trade for Micic, who is under contract with the Hornets for $7.7 million next season with a team option for 2025-26, the fit would make sense in Denver. We also know that Jokic already lobbied for an acquisition that the Nuggets made earlier this summer.