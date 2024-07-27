Russell Westbrook getting jersey number change with Nuggets

The vibes will be a bit different for Russell Westbrook in Denver next year.

The Nuggets revealed this week that the former MVP guard Westbrook will not be donning his usual No. 0 jersey for them. Instead, Westbrook is set to wear the No. 4 in Denver.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, officially signed with the Nuggets on a multi-year deal earlier this week.

We have gotten used to Westbrook wearing his iconic No. 0, which he has sported at nearly every single career stop over the years. He wore it with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, the LA Clippers, and even dating all the way back to his college days at UCLA. But Westbrook will be unable to continue that in Denver since the No. 0 already belongs to guard Christian Braun.

Instead, Westbrook is switching to the No. 4, which he wore as a teenager at Leuzinger High School and much later with the Washington Wizards in the 2020-21 season. Westbrook did some good work for the Wizards in that No. 4 jersey and will now try to do the same for the Nuggets next season.