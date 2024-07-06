Nuggets sign important frontcourt depth piece in free agency

The Denver Nuggets had significant frontcourt depth issues behind Nikola Jokic last season, and they moved to address that Saturday with a noteworthy free agent signing.

The Nuggets are signing forward Dario Saric to a two-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The agreement is worth $10.6 million, and the second year is a player option.

A one-time lottery pick, Saric spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, where he averaged 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game.

The Nuggets really struggled with frontcourt depth last season, and they often found themselves leaning on 35-year-old DeAndre Jordan to handle minutes when Jokic was on the bench. Saric should be a big help in that regard, though they have suffered some other roster losses at other positions since the end of the season.