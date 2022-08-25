 Skip to main content
Old Russell Westbrook quote goes viral after Patrick Beverley trade

August 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An old quote from Russell Westbrook went viral on Wednesday night after news of Patrick Beverley’s reported trade to the Lakers.

A few reports said that Beverley was being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Instantly, everyone made the same joke about Beverley suddenly becoming teammates on the Lakers with his longtime nemesis, Westbrook.

In the same vein, a 2019 quote from Westbrook about Beverley was recycled and went viral.

Yeesh, that was a harsh quote from Westbrook. Now the two are supposed to put their beef aside and become teammate? That won’t be easy. Westbrook carries a chip on his shoulder and isn’t one to easily let things go.

Best of luck to the Lakers on having these two work things out.

