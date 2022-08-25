Old Russell Westbrook quote goes viral after Patrick Beverley trade

An old quote from Russell Westbrook went viral on Wednesday night after news of Patrick Beverley’s reported trade to the Lakers.

A few reports said that Beverley was being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Instantly, everyone made the same joke about Beverley suddenly becoming teammates on the Lakers with his longtime nemesis, Westbrook.

In the same vein, a 2019 quote from Westbrook about Beverley was recycled and went viral.

Russell Westbrook: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.” Made sure to note that James Harden scored 47 tonight. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 14, 2019

Yeesh, that was a harsh quote from Westbrook. Now the two are supposed to put their beef aside and become teammate? That won’t be easy. Westbrook carries a chip on his shoulder and isn’t one to easily let things go.

Best of luck to the Lakers on having these two work things out.