1 outcome has reportedly been ruled out with Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation

Ime Udoka’s immediate future with the Boston Celtics remains totally up in the air, but at least one outcome appears to be off the table.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports Thursday that the Celtics head coach Udoka does not plan to resign from his post. Udoka continues to await sanction though amid his scandal that has rocked the organization.

Udoka, who led Boston to the Finals last season, was revealed this week to have violated Celtics team guidelines by engaging in an improper intimate (but consensual) relationship with a female employee of the team. As a result, Udoka could reportedly be suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season. We already know who will likely take over as Boston’s interim coach in that event.

Other details about the Udoka scandal remain scarce, leading to rampant speculation from the public. One female Celtics employee has already had her name cleared though.