Celtics employee Allison Feaster has name cleared amid Ime Udoka rumors

The Ime Udoka situation has unwillingly dragged many Boston Celtics female employees through the mud, unfairly making them targets of speculation. But one such woman has had her name cleared after being targeted by many online users.

Udoka could be suspended a year by the Celtics for having an improper intimate but consensual relationship with a team employee that violated the franchise’s code of conduct. Immediately, internet sleuths began searching to see if they could uncover the identity of the other team employee involved in the relationship.

Allison Feaster was unfairly dragged into the situation and became the face of accusations by some on the internet. The 46-year-old former WNBA player has been the Celtics’ vice president of Player Development and Organizational Growth since 2019, according to her LinkedIn.

Though there were some uninformed Twitter users accusing Feaster of being involved with Udoka, veteran ESPN reporter Marc Spears said on Twitter Thursday morning that Feaster is not involved in the matter.

For those speculating and curious about the Celtics' situation, Vice-President of Player Development and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster is not involved in this. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 22, 2022

The Celtics have been quiet on the matter and kept details private, while Udoka has similarly been quiet.

The Celtics could end up having to name an interim coach for the season in response to the news.