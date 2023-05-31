Report: Bob Myers already being pursued by ESPN

Bob Myers will have his pick of jobs now that he has decided to leave the Golden State Warriors. That even includes positions outside of the NBA itself.

ESPN has expressed preliminary interest in hiring Myers, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. While it is unclear what sort of role the former Warriors president would fill with the network, he would undoubtedly be a major part of their NBA coverage if he agreed to join them.

It is not clear how interested Myers would be in the position. He will receive widespread interest from NBA teams, but reports have suggested that he might be looking to take a year off before considering another front office role.

Myers had been Golden State’s general manager since 2012 and oversaw the construction of the decade’s most successful teams. He also has experience as an agent, so he could bring plenty of perspective to ESPN if he chooses to go that route.