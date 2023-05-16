Report reveals Bob Myers’ expected plan if he leaves Warriors

Many rival NBA teams are hoping that Bob Myers leaves the Golden State Warriors upon the expiration of his contract this summer. But even then, those teams may not necessarily be in luck.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote this week on his Substack page that the longtime Warriors GM Myers is seen as the most likely figure to depart the organization this offseason. Stein notes though that there is a strong expectation in the Bay Area that Myers will take at least a season off to “recharge” with his family rather than taking another job right away.

For Myers, whose contract with the Warriors officially expires on June 30, a gap year of sorts would make sense. After spending over a decade as a sports agent, Myers joined the Golden State front office in 2011 and was promoted to general manager the very next year. Myers assembled the Warriors teams that made six Finals appearances and won four total championships (with Myers himself winning two NBA Executive of the Year Awards along the way). As such, some time off would be very well-deserved.

In the event that Myers departs, the Warriors already seem to have a likely replacement in mind. But for those rivals who have Myers in mind (such as this division foe), they might need to wait until at least the 2024-25 season.