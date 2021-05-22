TJ Warren calls report about supposed issues with Pacers coach ‘ridiculous’

TJ Warren is putting to rest any rumors suggesting that he wants to knuckle up with Nate Bjorkgren.

During his exit interview Saturday, the Indiana Pacers forward sounded off on a recent report claiming he has issues with the Pacers coach Bjorkgren.

“That was ridiculous,” said Warren, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star. “Seeing those reports was really really terrible. Nate has been nothing but a great guy. Hard-working loving man … It wasn’t fair to him.”

The report in question last month was pretty explosive. It claimed that Warren demanded a trade from the Pacers because of Bjorkgren and may have even opted for season-ending surgery to avoid playing for Bjorkgren.

Warren’s camp was pretty quick to refute the report though. Now Warren himself, who will be entering a contract year in 2021-22, is doing so too.