Michael Pittman Jr. had words for his former Colts quarterbacks

Michael Pittman Jr. has a new home after the Indianapolis Colts traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

It is a fresh start for Pittman after several years of donning Colts colors.

The trade also means that he’ll need some time to build chemistry with a new quarterback, though that is hardly an unfamiliar situation for the former second-round pick.

The Colts never established long-term stability under center during Pittman’s tenure in Indianapolis, but that doesn’t mean he never enjoyed playing with different quarterbacks.

In response to a post on X that enumerated a dozen Indianapolis signal-callers Pittman played with, the USC Trojans football product said that he loved all of them.

And I love everyone of them! https://t.co/kwmdG5ybEg — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) March 9, 2026

Interestingly enough, Pittman finds himself in a situation where the quarterback position is a huge question mark.

The Steelers had Aaron Rodgers in 2025, and it’s unclear if he’ll return for the 2026 campaign. Even if he does, Rodgers is not going to be Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future.

But regardless of who will be the Steelers’ QB, Pittman should see plenty of opportunities downfield with Pittsburgh, which signed him to a 3-year, $59 million extension contract right after the trade.

So far in his NFL career, the 28-year-old Pittman has 5,254 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on 485 catches and 709 targets through 95 games (86 starts).