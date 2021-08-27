Pascal Siakam’s agent addresses trade rumors

Pascal Siakam had been seen as perhaps the best available player on the trade market this offseason. Siakam’s camp has a little something to say about that however.

Todd Ramasar, Siakam’s agent, spoke this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio. In the interview, Ramasar shot down the rampant Siakam trade rumors.

“I’ve only had reassurance from the Raptors that Pascal is obviously with them to stay,” he said. “Obviously from our camp, we’re not requesting any kind of movement or anything like that. I think in some ways, the Raptors and Pascal were easy targets just based on the season that they had.”

Ramasar is right about the timing. The Raptors were one of the worst teams in the league last season at 27-45. Siakam also saw his averages dip almost across the board as opposing defenses keyed in on him as the focal point of the Toronto offense. That led to the presumption that Siakam might be available for trade with some top contenders even expressing interest.

Still, the Raptors have reportedly told Siakam they are not shopping him. Ramasar’s stance seems to confirm that Siakam will not be going anywhere.