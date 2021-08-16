Report: Raptors have told Pascal Siakam he won’t be traded

Pascal Siakam has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and there were reports that the Toronto Raptors were shopping him last month ahead of the NBA Draft. That may have been true then, but it reportedly is not now.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Raptors president Masai Ujiri has informed Siakam that the team is not shopping him around. That isn’t quite the same as saying Siakam is unavailable, but the 27-year-old wants to remain in Toronto and has been assured he is part of the plan going forward.

Siakam averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game last season. The Raptors recently parted ways with Kyle Lowry by way of a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat, which led many to believe they have plans for a full rebuild. That is not the case, Amick reports.

Any trade for Siakam would be complicated by the fact that he is owed roughly $106 million over the next three seasons. We know of at least one team that would like to add him, but the odds favor him remaining with the Raptors.