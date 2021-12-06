 Skip to main content
Pascal Siakam has hysterical explanation for what inspired big game

December 5, 2021
by Grey Papke

Pascal Siakam was the star of Toronto’s 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. He might be able to credit his baby niece for that.

Siakam scored 31 points with six rebounds and three assists in the win, marking one of his best all-around performances of the season. In his mind, that apparently happened because he got peed on by his two-month-old niece.

There is context — at least a little bit. Siakam’s brother had apparently joked that the little incident might be good luck, and Siakam was willing to jokingly go along with that explanation.

We are guessing this is one good luck charm that Siakam will not be making a part of his regular routine. Still, maybe it can kickstart something for the 27-year-old.

Maybe it’s simply the baby factor working its magic for Siakam. After one, one of his Toronto teammates memorably went on a huge run of scoring after the birth of his son during the 2019 playoffs.

