Pascal Siakam has hysterical explanation for what inspired big game

Pascal Siakam was the star of Toronto’s 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. He might be able to credit his baby niece for that.

Siakam scored 31 points with six rebounds and three assists in the win, marking one of his best all-around performances of the season. In his mind, that apparently happened because he got peed on by his two-month-old niece.

To what does Siakam owe his big game tonight? “My brother has a kid, my niece, and usually I don’t like carrying newborns, they’re just so fragile. She’s 2 months old & I’ve been putting off picking her up. Yesterday I picked her up & she peed on me. I dunno, maybe it was that” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 6, 2021

There is context — at least a little bit. Siakam’s brother had apparently joked that the little incident might be good luck, and Siakam was willing to jokingly go along with that explanation.

Full context for Pascal crediting his 2-month old niece peeing on him for his 31-point night: pic.twitter.com/kzmPSaArsX — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) December 6, 2021

We are guessing this is one good luck charm that Siakam will not be making a part of his regular routine. Still, maybe it can kickstart something for the 27-year-old.

Maybe it’s simply the baby factor working its magic for Siakam. After one, one of his Toronto teammates memorably went on a huge run of scoring after the birth of his son during the 2019 playoffs.