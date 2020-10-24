Pat Riley hints at Heat re-signing Goran Dragic this offseason

Goran Dragic’s season did not end how he would have hoped, but it sounds like he will get a chance to run it back with the Miami Heat again next year.

Speaking with the media on Friday, Heat president Pat Riley hinted at the team re-signing Dragic, an unrestricted free agent, this offseason. Riley made a point of mentioning Dragic as a player that the Heat would like to take care of, per Five Reasons Sports Network.

Dragic, now 34 years old, was Miami’s top scorer and primary ballhandler for much of their NBA Finals run. However, he tore the plantar fascia in his left foot and played a total of just 34 minutes in the championship series. With the Heat winning two games against the Los Angeles Lakers without Dragic and being within striking distance in a couple of others, a healthy Dragic likely would have made a big difference.

In any case, Dragic has been with the Heat since 2015. Over that years, he has constantly sacrificed for the team, accepting reducing roles and stepping aside at times for Miami to focus on developing their young players. Dragic even said before that he was open to take a discount to return. It seems only right though for the Heat to reward him for his loyalty and selflessness.