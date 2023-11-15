Patrick Beverley calls out ex-Minnesota teammates over fight against Warriors

Patrick Beverley is in disappointed dad mode with his former teammates … for not fighting hard enough.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Beverley’s old team, were involved in the brouhaha of the NBA season on Tuesday with the Golden State Warriors. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels got into an altercation with Warriors counterpart Klay Thompson, and when Minnesota center Rudy Gobert attempted to pull Thompson off McDaniels, Golden State’s Draymond Green came flying in and put Gobert in a chokehold (video here).

Beverley reacted to the skirmish in the latest episode of his self-titled podcast for Barstool Sports. He called out his ex-teammates, namely, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, for not doing a good enough job of having Gobert’s back.

“KAT bogus as hell,” said Beverley. “Straight up. And Ant was back there too. And Draymond knew too. ‘Don’t nobody like Rudy anyway.’ That was a perfect moment to do it.

“I see KAT make a mean mug face,” Beverley added. “But then you ain’t do s–t! Choke Draymond back! So now if I’m Draymond, [I say], ‘I choke they center, and they homies didn’t do nothing. If we play y’all in the playoffs, KAT, I ain’t even worried about you. You didn’t even help your homie.’ … [Towns] didn’t do s–t. KAT, nah f–k that. I taught you better than that.”

Here is the full clip (but obviously look out for the bad language).

Fight night in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/cM6c8lbnaS — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) November 15, 2023

Indeed, the video showed that Towns took time to get involved after Green started choking Gobert and then only made a half-hearted attempt at peeling Green off. Edwards, meanwhile, hardly got involved at all.

As for Beverley, who played for Minnesota during the 2021-22 season and was a big culture-builder there, he is one of the NBA’s marquee stand-on-business guys. Beverley never hesitates to go to bat for teammates (even in incidents that have nothing to do with him) and is disappointed that his old Wolves pupils did not do the same on Tuesday.