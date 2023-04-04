Patrick Beverley says he confronted Dillon Brooks after game

It appears there recently was an ambitious crossover event between the NBA’s two biggest court jesters.

In an episode this week of his podcast for Barstool Sports, Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley said he confronted Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks after a recent game. The Bulls blew the Grizzlies out in Chicago on Sunday by the final of 128-107.

“I catch Dillon Brooks out after we played them,” said Beverley. “I catch Dillon Brooks walking out. He [was] walking toward the bus … I go, ‘Dillon Brooks. Y’all thought y’all had that one. Y’all marked that one on the board … Take that b—h right off the board.'”

Beverley noted that Brooks “didn’t say s–t” in response but added that “I respect what [Brooks] do.”

Here is the video clip (but beware of the bad language).

"I catch Dillon Brooks out after we played [the Grizzlies]… He's walking towards the bus… I go 'hey Dillon Brooks, ya'll thought you had that one huh… Take that b*tch right off the board.'" —Patrick Beverley (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/AgljCu00Ew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 4, 2023

Beverley didn’t really have that great of a stat line on Sunday against the Grizzlies (going 1-of-5 for two points and three assists). But he did solid defensive work on the Memphis backcourt and helped Chicago get an important win to effectively clinch a play-in tournament berth.

The veteran Beverley also has history with Brooks going back to last year’s playoffs (when the Grizzlies faced off against Beverley’s then-team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in the first round).

Dillon Brooks really gave Patrick Beverley a dose of his own medicine 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0b5FKbdj1K — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 1, 2022

The two players obviously have a lot in common. Both thrive on intense defense and mosquito-like antics. But while Beverley has been the king of basketball mischief over the last several years, Brooks is quickly coming for his crown. These days, it seems like Brooks is feuding with a different player every single night.