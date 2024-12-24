Patrick Beverley eyeing return to NBA with 1 team?

Mr. 94 Feet may not be finished in the NBA just yet.

Former All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley was interviewed this week by streamer N3on on Kick. During the interview, Beverley was asked what NBA team he would most like to play for and replied by saying the Phoenix Suns. Beverley added that he would like to see how Phoenix’s Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal conducts business (noting all the other superstars he has already played with in his career).

Pat Bev says he would like to play for the Phoenix Suns (Via @N3onOnYT / h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/6KwYrEg8SR — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 23, 2024

The 36-year-old Beverley left the NBA this past offseason to sign with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in Israel on an interesting two-year contract. While Israeli league shares roughly the same schedule as the NBA, overseas contracts often come with outs for players to return to the NBA if the opportunity arises. Beverley has also been vocal about some of the challenges of playing in Israel.

As for the Suns, they have the single highest payroll in the NBA this season at $226 million but are currently just 14-14 (11th in the West). With their bench depth currently not great, Phoenix could do worse than adding a defensive-minded guard like Beverley on a veteran’s minimum (though Beverley did once beef with the Suns in the playoffs).