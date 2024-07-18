Details of Patrick Beverley’s ‘historic’ contract revealed

Patrick Beverley revealed this week that he has signed to play with a new team after receiving an offer he could not refuse. Now we know details of his contract.

Beverley’s contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Premier League calls for him to earn $2 million next season. Sportando says Beverley could earn an extra million in bonuses if the team wins the EuroCup and qualifies for the EuroLeague.

The 36-year-old Beverley came off the bench last season and averaged 20.0 minutes per game. He had started most games and played more minutes in every single year of his NBA career except for his rookie season in 2012-2013.

Beverley could have tried to continue being a bench player in the NBA. But instead he decided to head to Israel, where he will likely be a focal point for the team and still earn a strong base salary.

Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game across 73 games split with the 76ers and Bucks.