Patrick Beverley joining new NBA team

Patrick Beverley is taking his traveling act to a new city.

TNT’s Chris Haynes reported Saturday that the former All-Defensive guard Beverley has agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Beverley will be getting a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

This is now Beverley’s fifth different team in the span of just over two calendar years (not counting the Orlando Magic, who traded for him last February and then promptly bought out his contract). But the soon-to-be 35-year-old is still a tone-setter who can pitch in everywhere on the floor (and talk your ear off the entire time that he is doing it).

Playing time should be plentiful for Beverley in Philly with Georges Niang and Shake Milton both leaving in free agency and James Harden on his way out of town too (though the return package for Harden could warp things). In any case though, this is a bit of a twist after Beverley had suggested that he might sign with a different team instead.