Patrick Beverley has new objective when facing Lakers

Patrick Beverley was traded away by the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline earlier this month and has now joined the Chicago Bulls. The veteran guard has a new goal when facing his former team: revenge.

Beverley was asked on his podcast about his goal for when he faces the Lakers later this season. The Bulls face the Lakers on March 26 and again on March 29.

Beverley, who is notorious for being petty, says that he wants to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs.

“Knock them out of the playoffs,” Beverley said.

"Knock them out the playoffs." Patrick Beverley on his mindset when the Bulls play the Lakers next month 😬 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/QWmNilz7A3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2023

The Lakers are 27-32 and two games out of the 10th spot in the West. Since the Bulls face the Lakers in two of LA’s remaining 23 games, Beverley will have a real chance to make good on his objective.

Beverley also has some work to do with the Bulls. Chicago is two games behind Toronto for the 10th spot in the East. Beverley has gone from a 27-32 team to a 26-33 team and needs to help them win some games to reach the postseason. He’ll have the opportunity to do more of that considering the latest news about Lonzo Ball.