Bulls make major decision on Lonzo Ball’s status

Lonzo Ball has not played at all this season due to a lingering knee injury, and that is the way it is going to stay.

The Chicago Bulls are planning to shut Ball down for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Ball is still experiencing pain and discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee.

Ball played in just 35 games for Chicago last season before undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee. He has suffered multiple setbacks, and a recent report indicated that the Bulls do not know why he is still having issues with the knee.

It has been over a year since Ball last played. The former No. 2 overall pick signed a four-year, $80 million deal in 2021.

The Bulls are 26-33 coming out of the All-Star break. They are two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the 10th spot in the East, so they still have a shot at the postseason. They signed a veteran guard on Monday who should give them a boost down the stretch.