Patrick Beverley has funny response to Magic Johnson tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of guard Patrick Beverley has led to some having to adjust their perceptions of the newest member of the team. Beverley has spent years as an agitator, often getting on the nerves of the Lakers and their fans.

Count Magic Johnson among them. Johnson admitted on Twitter Thursday that he “used to hate” Beverley, but is changing his tune now that the veteran guard will be helping the Lakers to the playoffs, or so Johnson hopes.

I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 25, 2022

Beverley took notice of the tweet, and it’s clear he holds no hard feelings toward his former critics.

Beverley probably should be used to this by now. He’s rubbed people the wrong way throughout his entire career. The Lakers will be his fourth NBA team, so it’s safe to say he’s had to convert some enemies to friends over the year.

On the other hand, Beverley might have a tougher task winning over one of his new teammates. Only time will tell on that front.