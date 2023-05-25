Patrick Beverley names the dirtiest player in the NBA

Much like how Draymond Green once called an opponent unsportsmanlike, Patrick Beverley is calling out an opponent for playing dirty.

On a recent episode of his self-titled show for Barstool Sports, the Chicago Bulls veteran Beverley was asked if there was anyone in the NBA that he would classify as “a dirty player.” Without too much hesitation, Beverley named Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul.

Beverley said that fellow basketball players and “even referees” would agree that Paul is a dirty player.

Here is the full clip.

Of course, Beverley himself is often accused of playing dirty and was once suspended for committing a violent act on (ironically) Paul. But anybody who knows Paul’s history would likely agree.

While Beverley is more in-your-face with his physicality and roughshod antics, Paul is a lot more subtle with it. He will push players when they are up in the air, get in shrewd body checks after the whistle, and even hit guys below the belt when they are not looking. Paul has done it ever since he was in college at Wake Forest (as Julius Hodge can attest to) and has continued to do it into his late 30s with the Suns.

Many might see these comments as a bit hypocritical coming from Beverley. But he has a genuine disdain for Paul and will never miss an opportunity to diss his longtime nemesis.