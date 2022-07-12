Patrick Beverley has important question for Utah Jazz

Patrick Beverley would like to know what the Utah Jazz are up to.

The Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves two weeks ago in a massive trade. The deal sent Beverley and Malik Beasley to Utah in exchange for Gobert. Of course, Minnesota also sent four first-round picks to the Jazz as part of the deal.

Now there is talk that the Jazz are willing to listen on potential Donovan Mitchell deals.

Beverley was on Instagram Live session Tuesday and talked about his status.

“Utah, what we gonna do? You guys tryna win or tryna tank? Let me know,” Beverley said.

That’s a fair question for Beverley to ask. If Utah plans on trading Mitchell and going into a full rebuild, they should deal Beverley to a contender. They probably would do so just because he would have some value on the trade market.

Beasley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson are other players who would have plenty of value on the trade market if Utah were looking to make more deals.

Teams Beverley has been a part of have made the postseason for four straight years. That streak would be in jeopardy if Beverley were to remain with the Jazz.