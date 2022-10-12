Patrick Beverley took savage swipe at Draymond Green over punching scandal

Draymond Green is hearing it this week from the Draymond Green of the guard position.

On the debut episode of his new self-titled podcast with Barstool Sports, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley took a savage dig at the Golden State Warriors star Green over Green’s recent punching scandal.

Beverley was asked by his co-host, Adam Ferrone, if he is now officially a member of the “New Media” because of the podcast. “New Media” is a term that was popularized by Green, who hosts a podcast of his own. It refers to the practice of active or retired players producing content of their own instead of it coming from talking heads who never played the game.

“I don’t know, I’m not out here punching people,” Beverley ruthlessly replied, per Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated.

Beverley, who, like Green, is an outspoken, emotional player, then spoke on Green’s punch of Warriors teammate Jordan Poole with more seriousness.

“That surprised me,” Beverley said of the incident. “It should never happen. At all. No, that should never happen … [That’s a] “line you don’t cross.”

Green’s uncalled-for sucker punch on Poole (which you can see the video of here) was met with universal condemnation around the league. The former Defensive Player of the Year Green has since apologized for his actions and remains on indefinite leave from the Warriors as a result of the scandal.

Even Beverley, an abrasive agitator on the court, knows that Green was out of line with his behavior. Granted, perhaps Beverley should not throw too many stones as he has had some violent incidents of his own before.