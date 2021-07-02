Report: Patrick Beverley facing suspension for cheap push

Patrick Beverley is facing a suspension for his cheap push of Chris Paul on Wednesday night.

Late in the fourth quarter of his Los Angeles Clippers’ Game 6 loss at home to the Phoenix Suns, a frustrated Beverley went bush league on CP3. He pushed the Suns point guard in the back after a 3-pointer.

Beverley tweeted an apology to Paul on Thursday over his behavior. He may not escape discipline though.

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that Beverley will face a suspension for his “dangerous” push in Paul’s back. Because the Clippers have been eliminated, Beverley’s suspension will be considered for the start of next season.

Paul’s Suns are off to the NBA Finals and await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Bucks and Hawks. Beverley now has some time to cool off after having multiple personal issues with Paul during the Western Conference finals.