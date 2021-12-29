Patrick Beverley implies Timberwolves have muzzled him since Rudy Gobert comments

Patrick Beverley threw some shade at Rudy Gobert following a game against the Utah Jazz earlier this month, and apparently his bosses were not thrilled about it.

Beverley spoke with the media following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. He made a remark about the team not wanting him to talk to reporters anymore.

“Since I said that s— about Rudy Gobert they don’t want me to do media no more,” Beverely said, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “Cold game.”

Krawczynski noted that Beverley may have been joking, though he did not elaborate.

Gobert did not exclusively guard Karl-Anthony Towns when the T-Wolves played the Jazz on Dec. 8. That led to Beverley and another Minnesota player criticizing Gobert, who is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Nothing that was said was particularly offensive, but perhaps there are some with the Timberwolves who didn’t agree with Beverley calling out an opponent.

Photo: Nov 13, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) enters a game against Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Staples Center. The Clippers wins 129-102. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports