Report: Pau Gasol in advanced talks to return to Spain

Pau Gasol’s professional basketball career may be ending right where it began.

Spanish outlet La Resistencia del Palau reported on Tuesday that the six-time NBA All-Star is advanced negotiations to return to FC Barcelona, the team that he started his pro career with back in 1998. The report adds that the deal is not complete but could be imminent.

Gasol, who just turned 40 years old, is a native of Spain and has represented them on the international stage for many years. He was born in Barcelona and played for FC Barcelona from 1998 to 2001 before being drafted into the NBA.

Also a two-time NBA champion, Gasol last played for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 before briefly signing with the Portland Trail Blazers and being waived without making a single appearance for them because of a foot injury. He had hinted at a possible return to another one of his former teams, but a Barcelona homecoming would arguably be the most fitting final career stop for Gasol.

