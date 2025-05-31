NBA All-Star challenges Anthony Edwards to make key change in offseason

Nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George believes he knows what will get Anthony Edwards to the next level after the Minnesota Timberwolves’ latest playoff exit.

Edwards took a major step forward this season as an offensive player. The Timberwolves guard raised his scoring average to a career-best 27.6 points per game primarily by becoming a deadeye three-point shooter. Ant-Man led the NBA with 320 three-pointers made last season on nearly 40% shooting from deep.

Throughout his five-year NBA career, the 23-year-old Edwards has been able to take advantage of the offseason to add to his game.

With another crucial offseason for Edwards looming, George gave the Timberwolves star a piece of advice. During a recent episode of “Podcast P,” George suggested that Edwards use the summer to develop his skills in the post.

“He’s gotta develop a post game where he can let the game slow down,” George of Edwards. “Where he can get to one dribble, raise up, and shoot. I think that helps a player get into a rhythm a lot better when he starts closer and he doesn’t have to worry about bringing two defenders to the ball to try to get free.

“Get to an elbow, get to the mid-post, where you can see the whole floor, and play from there. I think that’s the next evolution for Ant.”

"He's gotta develop a post game where he can let the game slow down… I think that’s the next evolution for Ant.”



Paul George on what he thinks Anthony Edwards can get better at 👀



(via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/iSQDsaH02w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025

George may be speaking from his experience guarding LeBron James in the early 2010s. James, then with the Miami Heat, famously added a postgame to his repertoire during his run with the Heatles. George’s Indiana Pacers clashed with James’ Heat thrice in the postseason, when George was still a rising star in the league.

The added dimension to James’ game eventually helped him break through with his first two NBA championships. Perhaps George envisions Edwards doing the same.

This offseason is shaping up to be huge for the Timberwolves, who are reportedly looking to add a former MVP to pair next to Edwards next season.