Report: Timberwolves preparing to make big splash in offseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly big game hunting for a huge star to pair with Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves made it back to the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row. But Minnesota looked completely outmatched in the series against a deep Oklahoma City Thunder squad, losing the series 4-1.

With the Timberwolves right on the cusp of winning the West, the team is said to be eyeing a trade for “an alpha” to play alongside Ant-Man. According to Sam Amico’s Hoops Wire, Minnesota is “expected to pursue” Kevin Durant in the offseason.

The Timberwolves were linked to Durant before the start of last season but settled for a trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The deal ended up being a lateral move for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves could take advantage of Durant’s trade value being at an all-time low. The Phoenix Suns star has just one year left in his current deal and could end up as an expensive rental for any team that acquires him.

The Suns were also one of the NBA’s most dysfunctional teams last season and appear more motivated than ever to clean house. Despite having three All-Star scorers in Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix finished with a 36-46 record and missed the postseason entirely. All of that is on top of the fact that Durant will be 37 years old by the start of next season.

The Timberwolves don’t have much draft capital, but could dangle 24-year-old Jaden McDaniels in trade talks. But Minnesota won’t be the only team chasing KD. Another young Western Conference team is seen as the favorite to pry Kevin Durant out of Phoenix.