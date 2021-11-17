Paul George has savage joke about Staples Center’s name change

Count Paul George among those who is not a Crypto.com bro.

The LA Clippers star reacted on Tuesday to the impending name change of Staples Center, the team’s current home. The venue will be soon renamed as the Crypto.com Arena as part of a massive rights deal.

“It will be weird,” said George, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I grew up this being Staples and Staples being the place to play and the place to be. It will definitely be weird. It’s the same location, but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else.”

Geroge than cracked a savage joke about the name change.

“Good thing we won’t be here too long,” the seven-time All-Star quipped. “We’ll be at our own place, so it is what it is, I guess.”

Indeed, the Clippers will be moving out in 2024 to play at their own arena, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. The team recently broke ground on the state-of-the-art arena, and it is already looking pretty fresh and innovative.

Staples Center has housed the Clippers, the Lakers, and the NHL’s Kings since its opening in 1999. It has also been home to the WNBA’s Sparks since 2001. Like George said, the name change will feel strange. But fortunately for the Clippers, they will only have to deal with it for a few years.

Photo: Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports