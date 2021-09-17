Clippers looking to eliminate long restroom lines at new Inglewood arena

The LA Clippers’ new arena will be making a concerted effort to address one of the most inconvenient parts of attending a major sporting event.

The Clippers officially broke ground at their new arena, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Friday. The $1.8 billion arena is scheduled to open in time for the 2024-25 NBA season. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer told fans at the unveiling ceremony that the Intuit Dome will have a ratio of 27 people per bathroom fixture. Ballmer used the comparison of Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the Clippers played last postseason. That arena, which opened in 1991, has a ratio of 79 people per bathroom fixture.

The goal here is so fans do not have to wait in long lines to use the restroom and end up missing important moments in the game. The Intuit Dome’s total tally of toilets is 1,500, which will be the most of any NBA arena.

Ballmer spelled out his lofty goals for the Clippers’ new arena last year. The increased restroom efficiency will be just one part of the state-of-the-art experience for fans.