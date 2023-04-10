Paul George shares update on his injury recovery

Paul George is sounding like Persistent P as he continues to recover from his knee sprain.

The LA Clippers star gave an update on his injury recovery during the latest episode of his show “Podcast P.” George has been out since spraining his knee during a game against Oklahoma City on March 21 (video here).

“The leg is good, man,” said George. “I’m making progress. [First,] it was two crutches. Then I went to one crutch. Now, no crutches. I’m crutchless.

“I don’t know how soon [I’ll be back],” the eight-time All-Star continued. “I’ve been feeling better. I been working my butt off. I’ve been grinding, like, literally every day, six days out of the week, I’m training. I’m doing rehab. I’ma give it every chance I got, man. It’s coming down to the wire.”

"I been working my butt off. 6 days out of the week I'm training, I'm doing rehab." WATCH NOW as PG details how he's progressing from his knee injury plus much more: https://t.co/cEnY5gatOt pic.twitter.com/6ik1LNsH41 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) April 10, 2023

George’s update matches up with one that was shared by Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day on Monday. Charania reports that George is expected to be sidelined “to begin” the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns but is making “tangible progress” in his rehab.

Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2023

The Clippers-Suns series begins on Apr. 16, which would mark nearly four weeks since George’s injury. That means that around Apr. 20 would be when the series shifts back to Los Angeles (the Suns have homecourt advantage).

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook have done well to carry the load in George’s absence, and veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon has also performed decently as George’s replacement in the starting five. Though previous reporting on George’s injury was a bit less optimistic, it sounds like the Clippers have a good chance of getting George back at some point in the series if they can steal a win or two from the Suns without him.