Paul Pierce makes bold comment about LeBron James

LeBron James can stake a claim to being the greatest basketball player of all time. Many truly believe that he is, ranking him above Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others, but what helped propel him to this point? If you were to ask Paul Pierce, he would tell you he’s responsible for James’ greatness.

In fact, that’s exactly what Pierce did say on Friday’s edition of Undisputed.

"I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron to that next level” Should we be thanking Paul Pierce for LeBron’s greatness?? pic.twitter.com/0fnoxBg1t4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 12, 2024

“I truly feel for responsible for taking LeBron to that next level,” Pierce told Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless. “Because when he went to Miami, Game 6 in Boston where we had him on the ropes to go back to the Finals, I think that was the game that took LeBron to the next level.

“We was up 3-2 at home, we could go to the Finals. And that’s what took him to the next level.”

Pierce consented that because he was a little older at the time, he didn’t guard James for the entire game. He switched off with Brandon Bass but that’s neither here nor there, Pierce suggests. He’s the reason James is the G.O.A.T.

Although he remained silent, Johnson was having none of Pierce’s self-aggrandizing. He waived off the notion with a “you’re out of your mind” look on his face.

This is nothing new for Pierce, however. Back in 2019, he claimed to have had a better career than Dwyane Wade.