Paul Pierce makes bold comment about LeBron James

July 13, 2024
by Dan Benton
Paul Pierce in a suit

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James can stake a claim to being the greatest basketball player of all time. Many truly believe that he is, ranking him above Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others, but what helped propel him to this point? If you were to ask Paul Pierce, he would tell you he’s responsible for James’ greatness.

In fact, that’s exactly what Pierce did say on Friday’s edition of Undisputed.

“I truly feel for responsible for taking LeBron to that next level,” Pierce told Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless. “Because when he went to Miami, Game 6 in Boston where we had him on the ropes to go back to the Finals, I think that was the game that took LeBron to the next level.

“We was up 3-2 at home, we could go to the Finals. And that’s what took him to the next level.”

Pierce consented that because he was a little older at the time, he didn’t guard James for the entire game. He switched off with Brandon Bass but that’s neither here nor there, Pierce suggests. He’s the reason James is the G.O.A.T.

Although he remained silent, Johnson was having none of Pierce’s self-aggrandizing. He waived off the notion with a “you’re out of your mind” look on his face.

This is nothing new for Pierce, however. Back in 2019, he claimed to have had a better career than Dwyane Wade.

