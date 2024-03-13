Paul Pierce lands prominent new media gig

Several years after his firing from ESPN, Paul Pierce is now joining one of their competitors.

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reports this week that the retired Basketball Hall of Famer Pierce is joining FS1. Pierce is set to become one of the regular contributors on the show “Undisputed” opposite of Skip Bayless.

Ever since Shannon Sharpe’s departure from “Undisputed,” the program has transitioned into a panelist format with some well-known names appearing alongside Bayless. Among those have been other ex-ESPN hosts like Pierce.

The 46-year-old Pierce was fired by ESPN in 2021 after broadcasting a debaucherous video of himself on Instagram Live (watch here). Pierce still refuses to apologize for the video and is now getting his revenge of sorts by joining an ESPN rival.