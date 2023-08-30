Skip Bayless adds longtime ESPN reporter to ‘Undisputed’

Skip Bayless continues to reel in talent after Shannon Sharpe’s departure.

Bayless announced on an episode of FS1’s “Undisputed” this week that veteran sports reporter Josina Anderson will be joining the show. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports also reports that Anderson will continue in her role as CBS Sports’ Senior NFL insider on top of her “Undisputed” gig.

Anderson spent many years as a reporter for ESPN, specializing in pro football and becoming known for her strong connections in the NFL world. But she parted with the network in mid-2020 after nearly a decade at ESPN.

As for “Undisputed,” they recently pivoted to a new format amid Sharpe’s exit earlier in the summer. Former NFL stars Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Richard Sherman are all now sharing the floor with Bayless. On top of Anderson’s entrance into the fold, another very prominent ex-ESPN personality will be joining at some point too.