Paul Pierce gets roasted for comment about Luka Doncic

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Paul Pierce is getting ratio’d for one of his takes yet again.

Speaking this week on ESPN’s “The Jump,” the retired Boston Celtics great commented on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, saying he saw a lot of his own game in Doncic. While Pierce admitted that Doncic is a better passer than he was, Pierce maintained that their scoring abilities were similar.

"He got a lot of me in him. Seriously though. It looks slow & lethargic, but he always gets there. He's a better passer, but as far as scoring ability, me & him got a lot in common." Paul Pierce sees a bit of himself in Luka Doncic. Do you agree?pic.twitter.com/oqXKfsDEJb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 8, 2021

Pierce soon got roasted to a crisp for the comparison by the good folks on Twitter. Here were some of the best reactions:

Paul Pierce is milking that 2008 ring to the very last drop https://t.co/6C4M3NlJAa — TREY (@SmoovShai) January 8, 2021

Paul Pierce has a obsession with talking about himself, and making himself seem better than what he really is. pic.twitter.com/Rwsmzt9bAl — The Godfather of Wrestling Bars. (@MetaversalCash) January 8, 2021

Paul Pierce on Luka: He reminds me of me NBA Twitter: pic.twitter.com/XmmaCDWPJz — BasketballontheBrain (@1Guy1Basket) January 8, 2021

Who Paul Pierce was vs who Paul Pierce thinks he was pic.twitter.com/W28rJI70ts — Nick (@LemonPepperLu) January 8, 2021

Pierce may have a bit of a point in that he relied more so on craftiness and stepbacks rather than athleticism to get his points, much like Doncic does. But at just 21 years old, Doncic is already putting up better numbers than what Pierce did at his peak. Pierce’s best career season (at age 28 in 2005-06) saw him average 26.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Meanwhile, Doncic is averaging 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game this season. That is actually LESS than what he averaged last season. Doncic also finished fourth in MVP voting last season on top of making First Team All-NBA, neither of which Pierce ever accomplished.

Granted, Doncic still has to catch up to the playoff success of Pierce, an NBA champion and Finals MVP. But Pierce’s take on Doncic is probably as bad as the last time he tried to come at a current young phenom.