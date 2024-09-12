 Skip to main content
Paul Pierce trends on social media for surprising reason

September 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Paul Pierce in a suit

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Paul Pierce is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce became a trending topic on social media Wednesday for a surprising reason.

Shannon Sharpe drew tons of attention after audio of him having sex was streamed on his Instagram Live channel. The video from Sharpe made many people think of Pierce.

Pierce had been fired by ESPN in 2021 after live-streaming a video of him and some friends playing cards, with exotic dancers in the background.

Sharpe’s actions had people thinking of Pierce.

ESPN fired Pierce swiftly after his video was streamed. Will the network treat Sharpe similarly? Keep in mind he’s a much newer employee who recently signed a multi-year deal with them.

Paul PierceShannon Sharpe
