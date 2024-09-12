Paul Pierce trends on social media for surprising reason

Paul Pierce became a trending topic on social media Wednesday for a surprising reason.

Shannon Sharpe drew tons of attention after audio of him having sex was streamed on his Instagram Live channel. The video from Sharpe made many people think of Pierce.

Pierce had been fired by ESPN in 2021 after live-streaming a video of him and some friends playing cards, with exotic dancers in the background.

Sharpe’s actions had people thinking of Pierce.

Paul Pierce when he sees Shannon sharpe at the fox soorts studios next week after getting let go by espn tomorrow morning for the Instagram live video pic.twitter.com/rDZk3zPn9a — John (@iam_johnw) September 11, 2024

Paul pierce trending like why yall putting me in this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/X9VgZxOsvq — Hef 🤙🏾 (@Moneybagshawty_) September 11, 2024

Paul Pierce next time he runs into Shannon Sharpe… pic.twitter.com/dUByDV1BCU — D🅰️niel (@DanielAlva85) September 11, 2024

It was a good run unc. I believe you will be getting the Paul Pierce treatment my friend😭 https://t.co/CrHIentZ3S — Devin❗️ (@DHunt608) September 11, 2024

ESPN fired Pierce swiftly after his video was streamed. Will the network treat Sharpe similarly? Keep in mind he’s a much newer employee who recently signed a multi-year deal with them.