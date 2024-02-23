Pelicans feud with Stephen A. Smith over comments about Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans had the time of day for Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN personality Smith went viral this week for his latest ruthless comments about Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Smith slammed Williamson over his weight and his diet, suggesting that Williamson loved “burgers” and “McDonald’s” too much.

"It's not about his game. It's about how many burgers he's eating. Whether he is going to be in shape or keep eating McDonald's… [He has to prove] that the chefs don't love him any longer." Stephen A. Smith on Zion Williamson 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/DYs97sAVzE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2024

That led to a shady response from the Pelicans’ official page on X. They posted the famous meme showing that Smith had apparently averaged 1.5 points per game in college (as a senior at Winston-Salem State University in 1990-91).

New Orleans then went on to share a lowlight reel of Smith stinking it up at various sports, including at this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend when he ate it.

flock it, Stephen A. Smith highlights. pic.twitter.com/jWdaEBeTis — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 23, 2024

Smith hit back at the Pelicans, blaming his low numbers on a “devastating” knee injury that he had suffered at the time. He then asked the Pelicans what their excuse was for “never winning anything.”

LESS!!! Can’t score when you can’t play due to a devastating knee injury. That’s my fact. Now……what’s y’all excuse for never winning anything??? Can’t wait to see y’all in April. May and June? We won’t even go there! Good Luck! Tell my boys…Coach Green and CJ I’m always… https://t.co/1G9ZzwFPbF — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 23, 2024

Smith certainly is not the first major sports personality to slam Williamson over his weight and probably won’t be the last. But that has become a bit of a tired refrain this season as Williamson is playing very well right now. He has appeared in 45 of 56 games for New Orleans and is posting a team-high 22.5 points to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. That has helped the Pelicans earn a top-five spot in the Western Conference standings.

Recently, Smith’s abrasive style has led to some of his targets threatening to sue him. On Friday though, he faced a different kind of repercussion — getting posterized by a team account on social media.