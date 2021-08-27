Jaxson Hayes arrest video shows physical altercation with police

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested and hospitalized following an altercation with police at his home last month, and video footage from the incident has been released.

TMZ obtained the Los Angeles Police Department’s body cam footage from the night Hayes was arrested. The video shows officers approach the 6-foot-11 Hayes after they responded to a domestic violence call. A woman called 911 and claimed she received “disturbing” text messages from her cousin, who allegedly told her Hayes was “getting loud and violent” and that she was afraid.

In the video, Hayes is shown confronting police about wanting to get inside his house. He told them they would need a warrant to go inside, and things eventually turned physical. Haynes appeared to shove a police officer into the outside of his house before officers used a Taser and handcuffed him. You can see the clip below:

Hayes was seen with blood on his shirt in the video. He later went to the hospital to have his injuries treated, and one officer was also hospitalized. Hayes at one point told police he couldn’t breathe, and the LAPD launched an internal investigation into the use of force in his arrest. The 21-year-old was charged with resisting arrest. Both the case against him and the investigation into the use of force are still active.

Hayes was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in a primarily reserve role for the Pelicans last season. He made headlines as a rookie for an angry video he made after being left out of the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.