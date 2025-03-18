Pelicans’ rising star suffers season-ending injury

One of the lone bright spots for the New Orleans Pelicans this season has been ruled out for the rest of the year.

Pelicans swingman Trey Murphy III has been diagnosed with a season-ending torn labrum in his right shoulder, per NBA reporter Shams Charania. The fourth-year pro hurt himself in the opening minute of New Orleans’ Monday contest against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.

Murphy had one of his passes picked off by Pistons wing Ausar Thompson. The former fell to the floor as the two battled for the loose ball. The Pelicans star appeared to hurt himself while trying to brace his fall. You can watch the incident here.

Mar 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Decided to go to the pelicans game tonight and of course Trey Murphy got hurt a damn minute into the game 🫠 pic.twitter.com/xOM2I0pZcw — Renato (@RPMSports18) March 18, 2025

The injury abruptly ends what has been a breakout 2024-25 season for Murphy. The Virginia product entered Monday’s matchup averaging a career-high 21.6 points, nearly a 7-point improvement from last season. His 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game through 52 contests are also career highs.

Murphy is the second Pelicans star to suffer a season-ending injury this year. New Orleans also lost one of its key role players due to a similar shoulder injury.