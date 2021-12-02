Pelicans give troubling update about Zion Williamson’s foot injury

Zion Williamson has been working his way back from foot surgery, but it does not sound like the New Orleans Pelicans star is all that close to suiting up.

The Pelicans announced on Thursday that Williamson recently experienced soreness in his surgically repaired foot, which will delay his return. Williamson will now have his workload dialed back.

Williamson had been doing 4-on-4 full court work but started to experience the soreness – but no sharp pains. Pels are dialing back his workload for now. Will go back to low-impact work and go up from there once again. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 2, 2021

That, obviously, is not a great sign. Foot injuries have a tendency to linger, especially for big players. Williamson has reportedly been having issues with his weight again.

The Pelicans have gone to great lengths recently to get Williamson healthy, but it may not be paying off. The former first overall pick has made just 85 appearances in his NBA career due to injuries. Any setback is a huge concern at this point.

