Report: Sixers eyeing Chris Paul trade

The Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads right now and may try to bring in one of the NBA’s most respected veterans to help solve their woes.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that Sixers front office has seriously debated the idea of chasing Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul. The 35-year-old Paul is under contract for next season with a player option for 2021-22. Thus, Philadelphia would have to trade for him.

Though aging, Paul is coming off a very productive season. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game and led a young Thunder team to a surprise playoff appearance despite low expectations.

It is unclear how Paul’s ball-dominant style might fit next to Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. But Simmons switched positions before his recent injury. In any event, Paul would be a tremendous get for both his basketball skills and his winning mentality.