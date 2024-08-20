 Skip to main content
Photo of Ben Simmons working out with his former teammate sparks jokes

August 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the jokes with Ben Simmons are writing themselves at this point.

The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons posted a photo of himself working out in the gym to his Instagram Story this week. Also in the photo was Simmons’ former teammate on the Philadelphia 76ers, Matisse Thybulle (who is now with the Portland Trail Blazers).

The picture of the two former Sixers led to wisecracks on social media. Users began joking about how many bricks were presumably laid during the duo’s workout session.

Simmons is notorious for his inability (and sometimes outright refusal) to shoot three-pointers. Over six career seasons now, Simmons has still only connected on 5-of-36 three-point attempts (13.9 percent) and hasn’t hit a single trey since Feb. 2021. For his part, Thybulle is not quite that bad. But he is very below average at shooting triples himself with a career three-point percentage of 33.8.

It was inevitable though that the link-up would produce these kinds of jokes. Just last month, we already saw Simmons trend online for a similarly brutal reason after the Donald Trump shooting.

