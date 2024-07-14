Ben Simmons trends amid Donald Trump shooting for brutal reason

While Donald Trump was catching real bullets on Saturday night, Ben Simmons was catching strays.

Simmons became a trending topic on X Saturday in the aftermath of the shooting at a rally for Trump in Butler, Pa. The perverse joke compared the shooter who directed fire at Trump on Saturday to Simmons because of an inability to hit the target.

Ben Simmons shooter memes are about to trend — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 13, 2024

🚨 Trump Shooter confirmed 🚨 It was Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/imWcZ7UYzF — | Live Daily On Twitch | (@DTBxss) July 13, 2024

Must’ve been Ben Simmons who took that shot — ry (@NinjaBands) July 13, 2024

The shooter musta been Ben Simmons!! — United Dave (@UnitedDave90) July 14, 2024

Who was the shooter, Ben Simmons? — K🅿️ (@MadBlackPoet) July 14, 2024

Simmons is a 3-time All-Star and 56.0 percent field goal shooter for his career. But he notoriously avoids long-range shots and even had bouts during his career with being afraid to shoot.

For better or worse, Simmons’ reputation for being a poor or timid shooter now precedes him. In this case, it’s for the worst.