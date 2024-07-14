 Skip to main content
Ben Simmons trends amid Donald Trump shooting for brutal reason

July 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While Donald Trump was catching real bullets on Saturday night, Ben Simmons was catching strays.

Simmons became a trending topic on X Saturday in the aftermath of the shooting at a rally for Trump in Butler, Pa. The perverse joke compared the shooter who directed fire at Trump on Saturday to Simmons because of an inability to hit the target.

Simmons is a 3-time All-Star and 56.0 percent field goal shooter for his career. But he notoriously avoids long-range shots and even had bouts during his career with being afraid to shoot.

For better or worse, Simmons’ reputation for being a poor or timid shooter now precedes him. In this case, it’s for the worst.

