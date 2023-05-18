Crazy photo of Victor Wembanyama towering over Kylian Mbappe goes viral

Two of France’s top sports figures really could not look any more different.

Metropolitans 92 basketball star Victor Wembanyama, the consensus top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, met up with Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Kylian Mbappe in France on Wednesday. The meeting spawned a wild photo of the two standing next to each other (in which Mbappe had to look way up to meet Wembanyama’s gaze).

Take a look.

This picture of Mbappe and Wemby is blowing my mind. Dude is a literal giant. pic.twitter.com/Mo1mUu7zFg — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) May 17, 2023

Here is the video of the two meeting (which also featured a handshake between Mbappe and Wembanyama).

¡Atención a este encuentro! El saludo entre Mbappé y Victor Wembanyama, quien jugará para los Spurs en la #NBAxESPN. Es uno de los mejores proyectos en la historia del deporte. pic.twitter.com/HyeziK7UXP — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 17, 2023

Mbappe, who has led France to back-to-back World Cup finals (including winning it all in 2018), stands 5-foot-10. He is known more for his speed and dribbling ability than his physical dominance, even if he is still slightly taller than the average male height.

The same certainly cannot be said of Wembanyama though. Wembanyama stands a gargantuan 7-foot-4 (7-foot-5 in shoes) and may still have even more room to grow at 19 years old than the 24-year-old Mbappe does.

Mbappe really shouldn’t feel too bad though. Compared to the behemoth Wembanyama, even fellow seven-footers look pretty tiny in comparison.