Pistons to interview former national champion college coach

The Detroit Pistons are searching for a new head coach and have targeted a former national champion head coach.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday that the Pistons will interview Kevin Ollie for their head coach job.

The Detroit Pistons will interview former University of Connecticut coach and 13-year NBA veteran Kevin Ollie for their head coaching job, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. Ollie guided UConn to the 2014 NCAA championship and recently finished coaching stint at Overtime Elite. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2023

Ollie, 50, played in the NBA from 1997-2010. He then joined his alma mater UConn’s coaching staff as an assistant from 2010-2012. He became the head coach of the Huskies from 2012-2018 and even won the national championship in 2014.

Ollie had consecutive losing seasons at UConn before being fired in 2018 for cause because the program was being investigated for committing numerous NCAA violations. UConn replaced him with Dan Hurley, who just led the Huskies to the national championship

The Pistons just parted ways with Dwane Casey, under whom the team went 17-65 this season. The team made the playoffs in 2019 and lost in the first round but has not won more than 23 games in a season since then.