Pistons player literally shoots lights out during game against Rockets

Detroit Pistons fans got some flashbacks to Clifford Robinson on Monday.

During the first quarter of the team’s game against the Rockets in Houston, Pistons rookie guard Ron Holland was involved in one of the most unusual sequences of the season. Holland sank a three-pointer after having the ball swung to him in the left corner, and the arena lights at Toyota Center in Houston immediately then dimmed.

Here is the video.

Ron Holland II sinks a three and the light went out in Houston pic.twitter.com/OJahRY8Nw2 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) January 20, 2025

The game was very briefly delayed while the lighting issue was corrected. But Holland will now forever be able to say that he once literally shot the lights out. That was eerily similar to a 2003 incident involving Robinson, also then on the Pistons, hit a three-pointer in the dark due to an arena lighting malfunction.

The 19-year-old Holland was Detroit’s No. 5 overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft. He is averaging just 6.5 points per game as a rookie, but that definitely had to be the most memorable moment of his NBA career so far (which until that point was probably the time that Holland got ejected for squaring up).