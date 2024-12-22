NBA announces punishments for squaring-up incident in Pistons-Jazz game

The NBA has decided on the punishments for the boxing charade that took place during Thursday night’s Detroit Pistons-Utah Jazz game.

According to a release from the league on Saturday, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $35,000 for “escalating an on-court altercation” and “throwing his headband” into the stands after he was ejected. Pistons guard Ron Holland, meanwhile, has been fined $25,000 for “escalating an on-court altercation,” and teammate Paul Reed has been fined $15,000 for “initiating the altercation.”

The incident in question occurred in the third quarter of Utah’s eventual 126-119 win. Reed made contact with Clarkson after a made basket, and Holland intervened after Clarkson took exception to the contact. Holland and Clarkson then squared up on one another as if ready to fight, but no punches were thrown. Both Holland and Clarkson were ejected from the game though.

Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 assists per game this season for the 6-20 Jazz. Holland is averaging 6.3 points per game and Reed 5.4 points per game for the 11-17 Pistons.