Report: Players are ‘worn out’ of NBA bubble environment

The NBA season is at a key moment as players prepare to chart a way forward after Wednesday’s postponed games.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that emotions are “raw” in the NBA bubble. He adds that players were already “worn out” of the environment before the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake. That shooting inspired Wednesday’s protests and stretched things to a breaking point.

Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow's three games too — and beyond. "The season is in jeopardy," one vet player here tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears added that players feel as though they’re “pawns” who are “dancing to entertain everybody” when they could be protesting or comforting their families instead.

Numerous players have voiced their frustration that they cannot do more to protest injustice from within the bubble. That is part of what led to Wednesday’s drastic action that saw players refuse to play all three scheduled playoff games.

Players in the bubble have a scheduled meeting for 8 p.m. Wednesday. That meeting will likely determine the future of the season.